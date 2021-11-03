Protection of citizens' property, lives primary responsibility of police: RPO

(@FahadShabbir)

Regional Police Officer, Ashfaq Khan Wednesday said upholding the rule of law as well as protection of citizen's property and lives are the primary responsibilities of Police force

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer, Ashfaq Khan Wednesday said upholding the rule of law as well as protection of citizen's property and lives are the Primary responsibilities of Police force.

He expressed these views while hearing grievances of general public at his office,and ordered the concerned officers to address the problems highlighted on the occasion.

DPO Sargodha, Zulfiqar Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

He said that all officers, especially those deputed in the field should perform their duties with more zeal and passion.

RPO said that police teams should improve their performance to control the spike in crime and said that focus should be on community policing in order to bridge the gap between police and people.