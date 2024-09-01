Protection of citizens’ rights priority of administration: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad Khattak has said that protecting the citizens’ rights was the top priority of the district administration.

He stated this while talking to media during his visit to District Headquarters Hospital Tank on Sunday.

The deputy commissioner said that no compromise would be made over the cleanliness condition of the city, especially in the Hospital. He said that practical steps were being taken to ensure cleanliness across the district. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure best medical facilities at the Hospital, saying, all the available resources must be utilized for the purpose.

The DC said the district administration has made all necessary arrangements for launching a grand anti-encroachment operation across the city. He said that the citizens must remove the encroachments otherwise an indiscriminate grand operation would be launched against the encroachments.

Moreover, the deputy commissioner directed all the government departments to resolve the people’s issues, adding that strict action would be taken on public complaints. The district administration is pursuing ‘Awami Agenda’ program of the provincial government in letter and spirit, he said.