Protection Of Citizens’ Rights Priority Of Administration: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad Khattak has said that protecting the citizens’ rights was the top priority of the district administration.
He stated this while talking to media during his visit to District Headquarters Hospital Tank on Sunday.
The deputy commissioner said that no compromise would be made over the cleanliness condition of the city, especially in the Hospital. He said that practical steps were being taken to ensure cleanliness across the district. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure best medical facilities at the Hospital, saying, all the available resources must be utilized for the purpose.
The DC said the district administration has made all necessary arrangements for launching a grand anti-encroachment operation across the city. He said that the citizens must remove the encroachments otherwise an indiscriminate grand operation would be launched against the encroachments.
Moreover, the deputy commissioner directed all the government departments to resolve the people’s issues, adding that strict action would be taken on public complaints. The district administration is pursuing ‘Awami Agenda’ program of the provincial government in letter and spirit, he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police raid 287 drug dens, seize narcotics26 seconds ago
-
Dengue larvae found on 1,792 locations in city29 seconds ago
-
Another PO held in Saudi Arabia, deported to Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to Ali Geelani20 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi issues directives to ensure women representation in syndicate, senate in universities30 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq pays tribute to Syed Ali Shah Geelani30 minutes ago
-
German CG visits MALC Healthcare Center in Tando Jan Mohammad30 minutes ago
-
Syed Ali Gilani’s legacy celebrated at the Youth Conference in Pallandri30 minutes ago
-
Gomal University to confer honorary PhD degree to Olympian Arshad Nadeem30 minutes ago
-
Nawaz lifeblood, pride of nation: Azma30 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrests 52 suspects, recovers arms30 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1,346 injured in Punjab road accidents30 minutes ago