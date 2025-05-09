Protection Of Citizens State's Top Priority: Khawaja Salman
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the protection of lives and property of people is foremost priority of the state.
He expressed these views while chairing the 27th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Home Department on Friday. The meeting reviewed the overall law and order situation in Punjab in the light of prevailing circumstances in the country.
Senior officials, including Punjab Home Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal, Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Additional IG Punjab Chaudhry Sultan, Special Secretary Home Fazal ur Rehman, and representatives from CTD, Special Branch, and other law enforcement agencies, gave briefings during the session.
The committee strongly condemned India’s unprovoked targeting of innocent and defenseless civilians, including children and women. The meeting emphasized enhanced coordination among all departments and joint operational efforts to tackle emerging challenges.
The Cabinet Committee approved several key measures, including the purchase of protective equipment for civil defense, the release of four prisoners on parole, and an allocation of Rs.
37 million to strengthen the capacity of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.
Highlighting the unwavering resolve for national security, Khawaja Salman Rafique stated, “Nothing is more important to us than the security of Pakistan.” He noted that the Pakistan Army successfully shot down 25 Indian drones on May 8.
He added that, under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, mock training exercises involving civil defense, rescue services, and police are actively underway. “Thousands of students and citizens were trained in civil defense in a single day,” he said, emphasizing the role of public participation in national resilience.
The minister also assured that the availability of medicine stocks and the presence of health professionals in government hospitals are being ensured. He noted that the central control room of the Home Department is monitoring the province round-the-clock in coordination with all relevant agencies.
Provincial Ministers Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharat, Bilal Akbar Khan, and Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also attended the meeting via video link.
Recent Stories
Australian cricketers to seek exit from IPL amid Pakistan-India tensions
Saudi Arabia's FM Adel al-Jubeir arrives in Islamabad for official visit
Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV on May 18
24-karat gold drops by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan
Apple all set to introduce a new device
Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes
India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Protection of citizens state's top priority: Khawaja Salman6 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia's FM Adel al-Jubeir arrives in Islamabad for official visit10 minutes ago
-
Guidelines for Rs 100bn wheat financing programme16 minutes ago
-
Japanese FM calls Dar; stresses dialogue, diplomacy for peace26 minutes ago
-
Timergara, Takht Bhai Bar Associations call on Governor Kundi26 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Hydro Union held rally to express solidarity with Pak Army26 minutes ago
-
KMU organizes event to mark World Thalassemia Day26 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts emergency response drill26 minutes ago
-
Indian aggression unites nation: Anwarul Haq36 minutes ago
-
Glacier to Ocean project launched for strengthening climate resilience from Himalayas to Bay of Beng ..36 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two human traffickers involved in visa fraud36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes45 minutes ago