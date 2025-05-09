LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the protection of lives and property of people is foremost priority of the state.

He expressed these views while chairing the 27th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Home Department on Friday. The meeting reviewed the overall law and order situation in Punjab in the light of prevailing circumstances in the country.

Senior officials, including Punjab Home Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal, Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Additional IG Punjab Chaudhry Sultan, Special Secretary Home Fazal ur Rehman, and representatives from CTD, Special Branch, and other law enforcement agencies, gave briefings during the session.

The committee strongly condemned India’s unprovoked targeting of innocent and defenseless civilians, including children and women. The meeting emphasized enhanced coordination among all departments and joint operational efforts to tackle emerging challenges.

The Cabinet Committee approved several key measures, including the purchase of protective equipment for civil defense, the release of four prisoners on parole, and an allocation of Rs.

37 million to strengthen the capacity of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency.

Highlighting the unwavering resolve for national security, Khawaja Salman Rafique stated, “Nothing is more important to us than the security of Pakistan.” He noted that the Pakistan Army successfully shot down 25 Indian drones on May 8.

He added that, under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, mock training exercises involving civil defense, rescue services, and police are actively underway. “Thousands of students and citizens were trained in civil defense in a single day,” he said, emphasizing the role of public participation in national resilience.

The minister also assured that the availability of medicine stocks and the presence of health professionals in government hospitals are being ensured. He noted that the central control room of the Home Department is monitoring the province round-the-clock in coordination with all relevant agencies.

Provincial Ministers Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharat, Bilal Akbar Khan, and Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also attended the meeting via video link.