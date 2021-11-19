UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Consumer Right's Law Best Sources Of Providing Inexpensive, Speedy Justice

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:44 PM

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy (KP-JA) Friday said that law for protection of consumer rights is best source to provide speedy, inexpensive and timely justice

He expressed these views while addressing a two-day training session held here for supporting staff working in different courts. The aim of training was to provide judiciary insights to supporting staff as per approved code of conduct.

The session was attended by 20 concerned employees where the Training Coordinator, Judge Mohammad Asif Khan imparted participants with necessary guidelines in accordance to judiciary requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General KP-JA, Zia-ud-Din Khattak said that competent officials should have knowledge about all judiciary matters included administrative, revenue, taxes, utilization of financial funds, preparation of budgets, file management and other responsibilities.

He expressed the hope that the trained support staff would utilize the learned skills for creating a people-friendly environment inside the courts.

He appreciated the efforts of Dean Faculty of Judicial Academy, Farrukh Jamshed and all other stakeholders for conducting such useful training sessions for support staff.

