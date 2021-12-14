UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Cultural Heritage, Promotion Of Tourism In AJK Atop PTI Govt.'s Priorities: Qayyum Niazi

Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:02 PM

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that protection of cultural heritage and promotion of tourism was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and AJK government was taking all possible steps to take over a centuries-old wooden house in scenic top mountainous Leepa Valley of AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) : AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that protection of cultural heritage and promotion of tourism was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and AJK government was taking all possible steps to take over a centuries-old wooden house in scenic top mountainous Leepa Valley of AJK.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of a centuries-old wooden house model in Leepa Valley by Leader of Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar in AJK Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar also addressed the ceremony.

AJK Prime Minister thanked leader of Opposition for inviting attention to this precious cultural heritage and added that a special committee will be formed for this purpose.

Education Minister Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai and Planning and Development Minister Chaudhry Rashid will represent the government while two members from opposition will also be part of the committee.

Referring to the continued inordinate delay in settlement of Kashmir issue Prime Minister said that government will continue to project the Kashmiris aspirations at international level to expose the Indian forces repressions on innocent Kashmiris, who were struggling for securing their fundamental right to self determination.

AJK PM, said government will take the opposition on board in the process of development and prosperity of AJK.

The Prime Minister said, the government is determined to promote tourism by preserving our cultural heritage according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and added that the promotion of tourism will help improve the economic condition of the people of the state.

He said that the government would respect the positive suggestions of the opposition inside and outside the assembly and will work with the opposition for the development of the region and to resolve the problems of the Kashmiri living on the Line of Control.

Addressing the function, Chaudhry Latif Akbar said that it was our collective responsibility to preserve our culture and introduce it to the world so that tourism could flourish and the economic condition of the state could be improved.

He appreciated the performance of the Outgoing AJK government in improving the main road in Leepa Valley which has a special significance with natural beauty where the traditional crops and fruits are cultivated.

He urged the government to take possession of this ancient architectural house in Leepa Valley and convert it into a guest house or museum so that this ancient cultural heritage could be preserved for future generations. App/ahr

