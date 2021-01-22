Protection of customers' moneyprime responsibility of Pakistan Post

Pakistan Post on Friday rejected news item published in a section of press regarding customers' money, saying that protection of customer's money is the prime responsibility of the department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Post on Friday rejected news item published in a section of press regarding customers' money, saying that protection of customer's money is the prime responsibility of the department.

Pakistan Post termed the news baseless and fabricated which was affecting the reputation of the national institution, adding that Pakistan Post is fully aware of its responsibility, said that a press release issued here.

Pakistan Post urged its customers not pay attention to any such baseless propaganda.

Pakistan Post as a financial national institution is committed to protecting the deposits of its customers and implement the terms of FATF in the best interest of the country.

The Department assured that customers 'money is their trust with the government of Pakistan and Pakistan Post is the guarantor of their customers' trusts.