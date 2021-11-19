Protection of deprived segments of society to be ensured: CPO

Transgenders must approach 'Tahafuz Center' for their complaints and Rawalpindi district police would ensure their protection and assistance

Zero tolerance policy would be ensured particularly in cases of any abuse, violence and harassment of women, girls and children. Police should facilitate the citizens through service delivery, said the City Police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Athar Ismail during his visit to 'Tahafuz Transgender Center', Women Police station, 'Khidmat Markaz' for Women and Day Care Center here on Friday.

As per the vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, zero tolerance would be ensured against incidents of harassment, abuse and violence on women, girls and children.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, New Town, Benish Fatima and SDPO Civil Lines Ejaz Shah were present on the occasion.

Beenish Fatima and Victim Support Officer Lehar Mirza briefed the CPO on the performance of 'Tahafaz Transgender center.' Athar Ismail on the occasion said that the protection of the deprived segments of society should be ensured at all costs.

The CPO also talked with the complainants, present in Tahafuz center. The transgenders were urged to lodge complaints if any at the 'Tahafuz center' and police would make efforts for their protection, facilitation and assistance.

He said, all available resources should be utilized for the welfare and facilitation of lady police officers/officials of Rawalpindi Police.

The CPO also directed the staff of 'Tahafuz center', PS Women and Women 'khidmat markaz' to make all-out efforts to provide relief to the complainants and provide assistance and support to the citizens.