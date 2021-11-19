UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Deprived Segments Of Society To Be Ensured: CPO

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:25 PM

Protection of deprived segments of society to be ensured: CPO

Transgenders must approach 'Tahafuz Center' for their complaints and Rawalpindi district police would ensure their protection and assistance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Transgenders must approach 'Tahafuz Center' for their complaints and Rawalpindi district police would ensure their protection and assistance.

Zero tolerance policy would be ensured particularly in cases of any abuse, violence and harassment of women, girls and children. Police should facilitate the citizens through service delivery, said the City Police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Athar Ismail during his visit to 'Tahafuz Transgender Center', Women Police station, 'Khidmat Markaz' for Women and Day Care Center here on Friday.

As per the vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, zero tolerance would be ensured against incidents of harassment, abuse and violence on women, girls and children.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, New Town, Benish Fatima and SDPO Civil Lines Ejaz Shah were present on the occasion.

Beenish Fatima and Victim Support Officer Lehar Mirza briefed the CPO on the performance of 'Tahafaz Transgender center.' Athar Ismail on the occasion said that the protection of the deprived segments of society should be ensured at all costs.

The CPO also talked with the complainants, present in Tahafuz center. The transgenders were urged to lodge complaints if any at the 'Tahafuz center' and police would make efforts for their protection, facilitation and assistance.

He said, all available resources should be utilized for the welfare and facilitation of lady police officers/officials of Rawalpindi Police.

The CPO also directed the staff of 'Tahafuz center', PS Women and Women 'khidmat markaz' to make all-out efforts to provide relief to the complainants and provide assistance and support to the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Women All

Recent Stories

Around 60,000 EVM devices to be manufactured withi ..

Around 60,000 EVM devices to be manufactured within 30 days: Shibli Faraz

53 seconds ago
 CDA approve designs of three buildings

CDA approve designs of three buildings

55 seconds ago
 Protection of consumer right's law best sources of ..

Protection of consumer right's law best sources of providing inexpensive, speedy ..

56 seconds ago
 UK 'Remains Prepared' to Suspend Northern Ireland ..

UK 'Remains Prepared' to Suspend Northern Ireland Post-Brexit Protocol - Ministe ..

57 seconds ago
 Canada Authorizes Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine f ..

Canada Authorizes Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old

1 minute ago
 Biden to transfer power to VP while under anesthes ..

Biden to transfer power to VP while under anesthesia for colonoscopy: W.House

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.