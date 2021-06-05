Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that it is the part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's manifesto to ensure healthy environment besides its protection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that it is the part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's manifesto to ensure healthy environment besides its protection.

Talking to media here, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiatives for protection of environment had not only won the hearts of people in Pakistan but in foreign countries as well.

She said that unfortunately in past corrupt rulers did nothing for the protection of environment adding that cronies of previous rulers ruthlessly cut the trees and ruined the forests.

She said, "Collective efforts are required to tackle global warming."Dr Firdous said that better future was linked with healthy environment adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar were utilizing all available resources in this regard.