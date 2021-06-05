UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protection Of Environment Part Of PTI's Manifesto: Dr Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 08:15 PM

Protection of environment part of PTI's manifesto: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that it is the part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's manifesto to ensure healthy environment besides its protection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that it is the part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's manifesto to ensure healthy environment besides its protection.

Talking to media here, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiatives for protection of environment had not only won the hearts of people in Pakistan but in foreign countries as well.

She said that unfortunately in past corrupt rulers did nothing for the protection of environment adding that cronies of previous rulers ruthlessly cut the trees and ruined the forests.

She said, "Collective efforts are required to tackle global warming."Dr Firdous said that better future was linked with healthy environment adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar were utilizing all available resources in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Media All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

All education institutes to re-open in districts w ..

2 minutes ago

G7 Reach 'Historic' Agreement on Global Corporate ..

2 minutes ago

Environment protection among top priorities of go ..

2 minutes ago

G7 strikes 'historic' agreement over global corpor ..

2 minutes ago

3 girls among 10 abducted in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

CM grieved at death of SB John

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.