Protection Of Forests Our National Task: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said that the protection of forests was the national responsibility of all of us while more and more trees should be planted for healthy atmosphere

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said that the protection of forests was the national responsibility of all of us while more and more trees should be planted for healthy atmosphere.

He expressed these views in his message issued here on the occasion of World Forestry Day.

The CM said that forests lead to reduction in environmental pollution, deforestation moves to low rainfall and decrease the heat intensity in the country.

Due to the lack of forests, we are facing the harmful effects of climate change and threats like global warnings, he said adding that the provincial government has initiated plantation campaign in full swing.

He said that one million saplings would be planted across the province under the plantation campaign saying that the ancient forests in the province were being protected.

The antique juniper tree of Ziarat is our national asset, every Pakistani should plant at least one tree every year because forests are indispensable for protection against soil erosion, Chief Minister said.

He said that the provincial government was taking vigorous action against those involved in deforestation saying that protection of forests was the guarantee of green Balochistan.

