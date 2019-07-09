UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protection Of Fundamental Right Of Minorities Govt Top Responsibility: Mitha Khan Kakar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Protection of fundamental right of minorities govt top responsibility: Mitha Khan Kakar

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar on Monday said protection of fundamental right of the minorities was a responsibility of government and taking steps to resolve their problems on priority basis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar on Monday said protection of fundamental right of the minorities was a responsibility of government and taking steps to resolve their problems on priority basis.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony which was organized in Padri Stara Chirstan Church at Ghafoor Shah Road by Chirstan Community, said press release issued here.

Adviser Haji Mitha Khan Kakar said I am a public representative and I believe on serving of humanity, so that I would take all possible measures to serve minority people on basis of humanity.

He lauded efforts of Christian Community for having great contribution in development and prosperity of Zhob district, adding that he would take practical steps to address minority community issues on Primary basis in order to provide them relief in the areas.

On the occasion, Dr, Khair Muhammad, Faiz Kakar and Khuda-i-Dad Khan were present.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Christian Community Minority Road Zhob Church All Government

Recent Stories

UN Chief Urges Iran to Comply With Nuclear Deal Af ..

1 minute ago

UN renews call for establishment of commission of ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Calls Not to Give in to Emotions After Iran ..

1 minute ago

Issues of under invoicing, smuggling, Afghan Trans ..

1 minute ago

1 killed, 16 injured as bus overturns in Faisalaba ..

8 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges Iran to Comply With Nuclear Deal Am ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.