Protection of fundamental right of minorities govt top responsibility: Mitha Khan Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar on Monday said protection of fundamental right of the minorities was a responsibility of government and taking steps to resolve their problems on priority basis.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony which was organized in Padri Stara Chirstan Church at Ghafoor Shah Road by Chirstan Community, said press release issued here.

Adviser Haji Mitha Khan Kakar said I am a public representative and I believe on serving of humanity, so that I would take all possible measures to serve minority people on basis of humanity.

He lauded efforts of Christian Community for having great contribution in development and prosperity of Zhob district, adding that he would take practical steps to address minority community issues on Primary basis in order to provide them relief in the areas.

On the occasion, Dr, Khair Muhammad, Faiz Kakar and Khuda-i-Dad Khan were present.