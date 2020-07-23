ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The protection of life, property and fundamental rights of the masses is top priorities of the incumbent government and all possible steps were being taken in this regard, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar said Thursday.

Talking to Speaker National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, the advisor expressed his gratitude over the Prime Minister for reposing confidence in him and assured serving the country with his utmost abilities.

Shahzad Akbar praised speaker's impartial role in conducting the proceedings of the Lower House of the Parliament, said a press release.

The Speaker congratulated Barrister Shahzad Akbar on his appointment as Advisor to the Prime Minister, saying the appointment was a reflection of confidence reposed in Shahzad's abilities by the Prime Minister.

Both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction over country's law and order situation.

The Speaker appreciated the efforts of the Interior Ministry for improving law and order situation in the country in coordination with the provinces.