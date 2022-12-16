Protection of fundamental rights responsibility of state: DC Tariq Salam Marwat

UrduPoint.com

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration and the civil society of Abbottabad organised an interfaith conference which brought together eminent scholars of different schools of thought and representatives of minorities participated.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat, while speaking on the occasion as a chief guest, emphasized inter-faith harmony and said it was the responsibility of the state to protect the basic rights of all citizens.

He stated that all human beings were equal in terms of the provision of fundamental rights and emphasized that brotherhood, tolerance, and equality as essential for a strong society.

The deputy commissioner said that the objective of the conference was to promote harmony, brotherhood, and equality among people belonging to different religions.

"The district administration will continue to organize an interfaith harmony conference in the future, as it does every year on the occasion of Christmas", he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Rabia Sajjad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mehmood, District Khatib Mufti Abdul Wajid, Youth Affairs Officer Talal Saleem, DFC Abbottabad Shad Muhammad, and Christian and Hindu religious leaders were also present.

