ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said that the government would ensure supply of personal protective equipment to doctors as safety of healthcare personnel was its priority.

In a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) headed by PMA Secretary General Dr Qaiser Sajjad and PIMA President Professor Azeemuddin, the president said the doctors and healthcare workers were at the forefronts of Pakistan's fight against coronavirus.

He also paid homage to the doctors for fulfilling their responsibilities in that distressing time while risking their own lives and also prayed for early recovery of those infected by the virus.

The president said all segments of the society would have to make concerted efforts to fight the pandemic and urged the doctors to advise people for taking precautions like frequent hand washing, wearing masks and maintaining a social distance.

He also urged the doctors and national and provincial disaster management authorities to maintain full coordination to achieve success in the anti-COVID efforts.