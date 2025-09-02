Protection Of Human Lives Is Top Priority: Barrister Arslan
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Sindh Government Spokesperson and Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan islam Sheikh, emphasized that the protection of human lives is the foremost priority of the Sindh Government.
He stated that approximately 800,000 cusecs of water are expected in the Indus River in the coming days, and emergency arrangements have been finalized across Sukkur division.
Addressing the Press Conference here on Tuesday, the Mayor assured that the barrages are secure, with protective embankments in place, and staff and machinery deployed at all sensitive points. He highlighted that Sukkur Barrage has a capacity of 960,000 cusecs, while Guddu Barrage can withstand up to 1.2 million cusecs.
The Spokesperson informed that 948 relief camps have been established to address the potential impact of the flood, which could affect up to 1.6 million people, 16,051 villages, and 500,000 livestock in Sindh.
He shared that 155 relief camps, 24 medical camps, and 27 livestock camps are currently active in the Division, equipped with essential facilities.
Mobile units of PPHI, PDMA, and Rescue 1122 have been deployed with adequate vaccines, anti-venom, and emergency stocks. Hospitals and health units are providing immediate treatment and referral services. Veterinary camps and vaccination units have been set up to protect livestock.
The District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) and Divisional Control Rooms are functional round-the-clock, maintaining close coordination with relevant departments and agencies. The Mayor appealed to citizens to follow government advisories and contact the local control room or DEOC in case of any emergency.
He also extended prayers for victims in other provinces, assuring that the Sindh Government stands by them in this difficult time.
