Protection of human rights among top priorities of PPP: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that protection and promotion of human rights are among the top priorities of the PPP and the same will manifest in the Party’s manifesto for the upcoming general elections.

In his message on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, he said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ensured the protection of human rights through constitutional means as the unanimous constitution, he gifted to the nation, prescribed equal rights to every together with giving freedoms to every citizen whether Muslim or non-Muslim.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the people’s government in Sindh had passed a comprehensive Human Rights Policy to ensure that every segment of the provincial government plays its role in promoting and protecting the human rights of all citizens.

"Likewise, the people’s government in Sindh also established and strengthened the Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC) under the Human Rights Department for implementation of the international human rights treaties, we have endorsed as a nation.

Besides, free legal help has been provided to the poor victims of human rights abuses in Sindh," he added.

He said that all the citizens, especially the minorities are enjoying equal rights in Pakistan and the mechanisms have been put in place to address the violations as they occur.

“PPP is committed to securing human rights, adding that atrocities against women, children or the vulnerable segments of society won’t be tolerated under any circumstances,” he added.

He said that continuous grave violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir and Palestine are threats to world peace and an insult to humanity and urged the international community to take notice of these atrocities.

Bilawal Bhutto pledged that PPP would continue its struggle for human rights as per the vision of founder Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“We have established Human Rights Cell of the party to work for human rights in the country”, he added.