Protection of Islamic values part of our faith: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Pir Muhammad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday said protection of Islamic values was part of our faith and the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would make Pakistan a model of Islamic state.

While addressing a condolence reference held here in the memory of eminent spiritual leader Khawaja Pir Rehmat Karim, he said no law would be constituted in Pakistan against islam and ideology of Pakistan and they would make the state of Pakistan a model of Madina State.

Hundreds of devotees, including prominent leaders and scholars, attended the moot.

The minister said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had exercised his right to represent the Pakistani nation not only in the country but also at the international level on the platform of the United Nations.

He said Imran Khan had taken practical steps to stop the desecration of all the Prophets and Holy figures at the international level.

Dr Pir Muhammad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said Pir Rehmat Karim was a great spiritual leader and his philanthropy was ideal. The valuable services rendered by him for the promotion and propagation of Islam would be remembered long.

Pir Tariqat, Shaikh-ul-Hadith, Allama Fazal Subhan Qadri, Pir Syed Munirullah Shah, Pir Syed Gilani Shah Sahib (Sindh) Pir Syed Sultan Agha Sahib Qadri, Successor Pir Rehmat Karim, Pir Sahibzada Saeed Hussain Qadri, President of Ahl-e-Sunnat Muhammad Saleem Qadri, Nazim-e-Ala of Jamia Karimiya Ali Zaman Chishti and Pir Abdul Rashid Qadri, Maulana Ehsanullah Junaidy, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, President of Madina Welfare Trust Muhammad Jahanzeb Sabri, Dr Shams-ur-Rehman Shams and Maulana Yasir Shafiq Karimi also attended the reference.