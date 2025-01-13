Open Menu

Protection Of Journalists Bill To Be Presented In Joint Session Of Parliament: Federal Minister For Information And Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 09:54 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that the Protection of Journalists Bill would be presented for approval in the joint session of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that the Protection of Journalists Bill would be presented for approval in the joint session of the Parliament.

Replying to a question during the Question Hour session of the Lower House of the Parliament, he said that some Names have been shortlisted for the appointment of the Chairperson while the Federal Union of Journalists has forwarded a name so far.

Tarar added that the President of Pakistan had not given assent to the bill and returned to the House which would be presented in the joint sitting of the Parliament soon and the House would decide the matter.

Earlier replying to another question, Tarrar criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians for propagating false claims about casualties during the November 26 protests in Islamabad.

Replying to PTI opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan's claims in the National Assembly, he challenged PTI to provide proof for 13 alleged deaths.

He lambasted PTI members for disturbing the parliamentary business of the lower house and asked whether PTI opposition leader Omer Ayub Khan had submitted any missing persons list at any forum.

He said that the PTI-led KPK govt had ignored the real tragedy in Kurram, and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was campaigning against the institutions of Pakistan from foreign funding.

The minister said that the government had not imposed any censorship on media while the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has the authority to issue notices under the existing law over violating of code of conduct.

More Stories From Pakistan