UrduPoint.com

'Protection Of Journalists & Media Professionals Bill' A Landmark Achievement Of Present Govt: Dr Mazari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:10 PM

'Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals Bill' a landmark achievement of present govt: Dr Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday termed 'Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals Bill' a landmark achievement of present government as it has included inputs from all major journalist bodies and senior journalists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Wednesday termed 'Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals Bill' a landmark achievement of present government as it has included inputs from all major journalist bodies and senior journalists.

Speaking at Digital Rights Foundation (DRF) 8th annual National Data Privacy Conference, she said the "right to privacy is a fundamental human right, but the right needs to be balanced with other competing rights." She went on to highlight that "privacy is even more important for women, just look at the Noor Muqadam case mainstream media aired footage that caused so much distress for her family. Newer amendments to violence against women laws now ensure privacy of the victim of violence to ensure their dignity." The conference brought together experts from various sectors which included the Ministry of Human Rights, Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, NADRA and other relevant stakeholders.

Earlier, the event started with a keynote address from the Executive Director of DRF Nighat Dad, who said that "the right to privacy is a fundamental right, however what that means in the digital age requires a detailed and nuanced discussion that includes all stakeholders--the state, businesses, civil society, and ordinary citizens.

" Chairman of NADRA Tariq Malik highlighted the importance of a data protection law in Pakistan to ensure standardization of data privacy practices as an important part of the "social contract between citizens and the government".

He highlighted that Section 28 and 29 of the NADRA Act provide legal safeguards against privacy breaches and NADRA is moving towards anonymization of personal data.

"Drafting the Data Protection Legislation: Progress and Next Step"' was the second panel of the day, including Bilal Abassi, Director IT of the Ministry of IT and Technology and Jehan Ara, Founder and CEO of Katalyst Labs.

Jahan Ara highlighted that "a strong personal data protection law needs to apply both to the public and private sector because public bodies hold large amounts of data on citizens."Abassi said that "the Ministry has been working on the Personal Data Protection Bill since 2017, though the first draft was not as human rights friendly, the current version of the law reflects the international best practices such as the GDPR while taking into account Pakistan's local context."

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Civil Society Progress Women 2017 Family Media Event All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber, Hamburg Chamber sign MoU to expand ..

Dubai Chamber, Hamburg Chamber sign MoU to expand strategic partnership

11 minutes ago
 'Eternal' chancellor: Germany's Merkel set to hand ..

'Eternal' chancellor: Germany's Merkel set to hand off power

48 seconds ago
 Slovakia Introduces 2-Week Nationwide Lockdown Fro ..

Slovakia Introduces 2-Week Nationwide Lockdown From November 25 - Government

52 seconds ago
 Outgoing UN Envoy Warns Extremist Groups May Step ..

Outgoing UN Envoy Warns Extremist Groups May Step Up Activities in Libya Before ..

5 minutes ago
 France says 5 migrants dead after boat sinks in Ch ..

France says 5 migrants dead after boat sinks in Channel

5 minutes ago
 DC visits PHC, inspects anti-measles counter

DC visits PHC, inspects anti-measles counter

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.