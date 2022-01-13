ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said the government fully believed in freedom of expression.

In a congratulatory message to the newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club, he said along with freedom of expression, there was a need to promote responsible journalism in the country.

The protection of working journalists has been the top priority of the government, said Chaudhry Fawad.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said, was committed to providing healthcare facilities to journalists.

The minister said Sehat Insaf cards will be provided to the journalist community on priority basis.

"We will continue to make every effort to solve the collective and individual problems of journalists", said Chaudhry Fawad.

"We are pursuing a transparent and sustainable policy to solve the problems being faced by the media industry," he said.

Journalists highlight the problems of the society, the government played its role in solving the problems only on the indication of the media, the minister said.

He hoped that the newly elected leaders of journalists would play a positive role in solving the problems of their profession and fellow journalists.

The minister congratulated Azam Chaudhry on election as President, Sulaiman Qureshi and Nasira Atiq on their election as Vice Presidents, Abdul Majeed Sajid as Secretary, Salik Nawaz as Joint Secretary, Shiraz Hasnat as Finance Secretary and members of the newly elected governing body.