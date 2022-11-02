UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Journalists Rights Govt's Top Priority: Speaker NA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022

Protection of journalists rights Govt's top priority: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in his message on international day to end impunity or crimes against Journalists said on Wednesday that the protection of the rights of the journalist community is the government's top priority.

He said freedom of the press is essential for stable and strong democracy in the country and therefore the government value press as the fourth pillar of the state.

He presented tribute to the journalists who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and said that their sacrifices will not go waste.

He said the parliament believed in freedom of the press therefore all necessary steps would be taken to protect the lives and property of the journalist community.

He also lauded the services of journalist Arshad Sharif who was killed in Kenya last week.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durani in his message emphasized the need to promote freedom of the press in the country to strengthen democracy.

He said the journalists who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are the pride of the nation and their services will always be remembered in golden words.

