Protection Of Labourer's Right Top Priority: Dareshak

Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:34 PM

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hussain Bahader Dareshak said that protection of the rights of labour was top priority of the government

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hussain Bahader Dareshak said that protection of the rights of labour was top priority of the government.

Talking to APP here on Friday regarding Labour Day, Dareshak said that labourers were the back bone of the country's economy.

He said that incumbent government striving hard to ensure maximum facilities for the labourer. He said that it was the first time of country's history that a democratic government has taken such revolutionary measures for welfare of labourers including Ehsas Kafalat programme and Ration distribution.

Minister added that labour department was functional at district level to resolve their issues.

He lauded the labrourers to choosing hardwork instead of bagging.

