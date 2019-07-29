Protection of leaders' corruption, main agenda of opposition: Mian Aslam

Punjab Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday said all the sole agenda of opposition parties was limited to politics of personalities and protection of their leaders' corruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday said all the sole agenda of opposition parties was limited to politics of personalities and protection of their leaders' corruption

He expressed these views while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly.

The minister said that Shehzad Akbar had again challenged the letter sent by Shahbaz Sharif to "Daily Mail" UK. Now, they should go to the court and disclose how much government money was transferred to his son-in-law Ali Imran?.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif should neither leave for London nor engage in any usual jugglery, as he could challenge the matter in a court of law there through his absconding nephews, son, son-in-law or the father of his son-in-law.

He said the opposition did nothing except for wasting time in their non-parliamentary talks and demanding issuance of production orders for the leaders who have been sent behind the bars on corruption charges.

He said the opposition should help run the house, managed through taxpayers' money, in the best of public interest and purposeful manner. They should not attend the session for the sake of their TA/DA, he maintained.

Replying to a question, the minister said that agitation call of Maulana Fazlur Rehman was understandable because he had to live without official perks and resources like the government residence and chauffeur-driven limousines for the first time in his life.

He is not worried about the nation but yearning for the power to enjoy a good life again.

But he should understand now that there was no hope that he could ever make it to the echelons of power again.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party were not concerned about the charter of democracy but were more interested in a charter of power, which was their main agenda.

He said that Pakistan is being transformed and no leniency would be shown to those who remain engaged in any sort of corruption in the past.

He asked Shehbaz Sharif if he had become a medical expert?, adding that it was the job of a doctor to decide what was necessary for Nawaz Sharif. However, his air-conditioner had not been removed yet.

To another question, Mian Aslam said that homework for every department had been completed. However, cases registered by the PPP and the PML-N against each other in their respective tenures were under process. After that, the incumbent government would open the cases of nepotism in different departments and companies.

The PTI government was firmly siding with the state institutions and it would not succumb to any pressure over the issue of accountability, concluded the minister.