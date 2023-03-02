UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Life, Property Main Responsibility Of Police: CPO

Published March 02, 2023

Protection of life, property main responsibility of police: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said the protection of lives and property was the prime responsibility of the police department.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday, he said that the dolphin force was utilizing its professional capabilities to control crimes through effective planning, setting up pickets and patrolling in the district.

He said that a crackdown by dolphin forces was underway to discourage criminals and protect the lives and property of the common man.

The meeting was apprised about the performance of the force for last month.

According to details, the dolphin force held 17 proclaimed offenders, 101 outlaws and recovered weapons including pistols, rifles, guns, kalashnikovs, carbines, repeater guns, revolvers and bullets from them.

The force seized hashish, heroin, opium, ice, and liquor during 61 raids conducted in various parts of the district.

Atleast 44 accused involved in theft and robberies were caught during the month of February. Cash, gold ornaments and cell phones were recovered from their possession.

