Protection of life, property of people our top priority: SSP Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai has said that protection of life and property was our top priority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai has said that protection of life and property was our top priority. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Bhai Khan Welfare which met with him.

He emphasized upon Social welfare organizations to play an active role to prevent the young generation from the menace of drugs and make Hyderabad drug free city.

SSP Said that Police department was utilizing all resources to eliminate narcotics and strict action was being taken against those police officers who were not performing their duty with devotion and honesty Founder of Bhai Khan Welfare Haji Muhammad Yasin appreciating the efforts taken by SSP for starting operations against drug dealers and elimination of drugs.

