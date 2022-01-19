Protection of life, property of traders top priority of police:SSP

Sarhad Chamber Car Dealer (SCCD) Standing Committee Chairman Ghulam Bilal Javed Wednesday met with SSP Haroon Rashid Khan and conveyed concerns of the SCCD over increasing street crimes in different parts of the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Sarhad Chamber Car Dealer (SCCD) Standing Committee Chairman Ghulam Bilal Javed Wednesday met with SSP Haroon Rashid Khan and conveyed concerns of the SCCD over increasing street crimes in different parts of the provincial capital.

He informed the SSP that the car dealers were suffering from severe anxiety due to incidents of theft and robbery.

On the occasion, SSP Haroon Rashid assured the delegation that protection of life and property of traders was top priority of police.

He said he would continue to hold regular meetings for the business community and asked them to contact him at any time in case of any complaint.

He told the delegation that all SHOs in Peshawar would respond immediately to the telephone call of the traders and they would be given full protocol at police stations and police offices.

The delegation of businessmen was led by Senior Business Leader and Social Worker Ghulam Bilal Javed, President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Fakhr e Aalam Road Ghulam Hussain Chand Babar and Senior Vice President Sarhad Chamber Car Dealer Standing Committee Haji Ehsan.