'Protection of life, property responsibility of police'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The protection of life and property of people, establishing peace and law and order was the prime responsibility of police department, for which, all officers as well as officials should perform their duties diligently.

The officers should play an exemplary role to improve the image of police department to cover the gap of uncertainty, bad faith and the atmosphere of fear between the police and the people.

These views were expressed by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Moeen Masood while addressing a Police Darbar at Iqbal auditorium, University of Agriculture Faisalabad here on Wednesday.

He said that modern investigation techniques should be utilized to trace the criminals and investigate the cases.

He directed for stern legal action against the policemen involved in operating private torture cells for detaining the criminals, adding that private torture cells were black spots on the face of police department.

He added that the police department was a disciplined force, hence, police officers should be dutiful, honest and careful and adopt good manners to improve its image.

Dr Moeen said that doors of his office were opened round the clock to redress the problems of cops and any police official could contact him for his issues.

He also listened to the problems of officials and issued necessary orders for their redressal.

CPO Faisalabad Umar Saeed Malik, DPO Jhang Muhammad Rashid Hadayat, DPO TT SinghRana Shoaib Mahmood, DPO Chiniot Imran Ahmed, town SPs, DSPs and large numberof police officials were present on the occasion.