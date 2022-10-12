UrduPoint.com

'Protection Of Life, Property Responsibility Of Police'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 06:40 PM

'Protection of life, property responsibility of police'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The protection of life and property of people, establishing peace and law and order was the prime responsibility of police department, for which, all officers as well as officials should perform their duties diligently.

The officers should play an exemplary role to improve the image of police department to cover the gap of uncertainty, bad faith and the atmosphere of fear between the police and the people.

These views were expressed by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Moeen Masood while addressing a Police Darbar at Iqbal auditorium, University of Agriculture Faisalabad here on Wednesday.

He said that modern investigation techniques should be utilized to trace the criminals and investigate the cases.

He directed for stern legal action against the policemen involved in operating private torture cells for detaining the criminals, adding that private torture cells were black spots on the face of police department.

He added that the police department was a disciplined force, hence, police officers should be dutiful, honest and careful and adopt good manners to improve its image.

Dr Moeen said that doors of his office were opened round the clock to redress the problems of cops and any police official could contact him for his issues.

He also listened to the problems of officials and issued necessary orders for their redressal.

CPO Faisalabad Umar Saeed Malik, DPO Jhang Muhammad Rashid Hadayat, DPO TT SinghRana Shoaib Mahmood, DPO Chiniot Imran Ahmed, town SPs, DSPs and large numberof police officials were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Law And Order Rashid Chiniot Jhang Criminals All University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.