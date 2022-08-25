Protection of life, property top priority of police: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik visited Dolphin Force Headquarters, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik visited Dolphin Force Headquarters, here on Thursday.

SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal and other police officers accompanied the CPO.

The CPO went to different sections including moharar office, MT section and barracks and directed for holding meetings to evaluate the performance of the force on monthly basis.

He directed to improve performance of the jawans of the force besides setting up a monitoring cell.

He further ordered to DSP Headquarters for taking measures for the welfare of the officers as well as Dolphin Force jawans.

He also issued charge sheet to Incharge Dolphin Force Inspector Muhammad Zahid over poor administration and management.

The CPO said that modern technology should be utilized to trace the criminals as protection of lives and property of the citizens is among top most priorities of the Police department.