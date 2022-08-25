UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Life, Property Top Priority Of Police: CPO

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Protection of life, property top priority of police: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik visited Dolphin Force Headquarters, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik visited Dolphin Force Headquarters, here on Thursday.

SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal and other police officers accompanied the CPO.

The CPO went to different sections including moharar office, MT section and barracks and directed for holding meetings to evaluate the performance of the force on monthly basis.

He directed to improve performance of the jawans of the force besides setting up a monitoring cell.

He further ordered to DSP Headquarters for taking measures for the welfare of the officers as well as Dolphin Force jawans.

He also issued charge sheet to Incharge Dolphin Force Inspector Muhammad Zahid over poor administration and management.

The CPO said that modern technology should be utilized to trace the criminals as protection of lives and property of the citizens is among top most priorities of the Police department.

Related Topics

Police Technology Poor Criminals Top

Recent Stories

Football: UEFA Champions League group stage draw

Football: UEFA Champions League group stage draw

5 minutes ago
 Czech Police Say Detained Almost 300 Illegal Migra ..

Czech Police Say Detained Almost 300 Illegal Migrants in 48 Hours on Slovak Bord ..

6 minutes ago
 WHO Chief Says Global Monkeypox Incidence Fell by ..

WHO Chief Says Global Monkeypox Incidence Fell by Over 20% Last Week

6 minutes ago
 Prof Dr Akram eulogized for promoting Persian lite ..

Prof Dr Akram eulogized for promoting Persian literature, Iqbal Studies

6 minutes ago
 Oklahoma Executes US Man for Violent Murder Commit ..

Oklahoma Executes US Man for Violent Murder Committed 25 Years Ago - Witnesses

6 minutes ago
 Biden Discusses With Zelenskyy US Support for Ukra ..

Biden Discusses With Zelenskyy US Support for Ukraine, Recent Military Aid - Whi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.