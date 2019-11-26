Protection of lives of road users most priority of Motorway Police: DIG

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Motorway Zone Ashfaq Ahmed said Tuesday that protection of lives of the people traveling on Motorway and Highways was top most priority of his department.

This he said while speaking as chief guest at a function held at Islamabad toll Plaza of the motorway to mark 23rd foundation day of the Motorway Police.

He said that NHMP was always ready to provide timely help to the road users in distress and for ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

He said that the Motorway Police had always tried to serve the people and the road users had also cooperated this national force in performance of their duties and presence of school children in this event was one of its manifestations.

He said that the road users were given awareness about safe journey through children which was part of community policing.

These children give the road users road safety messages including use of seat belt, following traffic rules, avoiding over speeding, lane discipline and taking rest before start of journey.

Earlier DIG Ashfaq Ahmed, Sector Commander M-1 Asghar Ali Yousufzai, Sector Commander M-2 North Salman Ali Khan, other NHMP officers and school children cut the cake to mark the day.