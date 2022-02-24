UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Protection of lives, properties of citizens top priority: DIGP Security

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed on Thursday addressing the Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos, deployed at various crime hotspots of the city, said protection of lives and properties of citizens was our foremost priority.

It was a high time to deliver professional services to the citizens.

He added that SSU commandos should feel proud that senior officers and the government once again had shown trust in them to deal with the current surge of street crimes, according to a news release.

The DIGP Security directed the commandos that criminals must be dealt with iron hands, whereas, citizens must be treated politely and softly during duty.

It would help portray a positive image of police among the masses.

It is pertinent to mention here that under the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, it was decided earlier to deploy SSU commandos along with motorcycle squads at various crime hotspots and vulnerable points of the city.

The decision was taken in view of the current situation of surging street crimes in the city, the Commandos are assisting the local police in maintaining sense of security and peace in different areas as well as to initiate timely action against the street criminals.

