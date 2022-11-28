Protection of lives, properties of people top priority: SSP Khairpur

SSP Khairpur, Rohail Khoso on Monday said that the protection of lives and properties of the people and maintenance of law and order by the better provision of service delivery and courteous behavior across the district was among the top priorities of the police

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :SSP Khairpur, Rohail Khoso on Monday said that the protection of lives and properties of the people and maintenance of law and order by the better provision of service delivery and courteous behavior across the district was among the top priorities of the police.

He expressed these views while addressing the Police officers during a meeting at his office.

He said that all officers and officials filled with zeal of public service should enhance respect and prestige of the department by offering their services with diligence and honesty.

The SSP said the basic purpose of police reforms was to ensure the positive behavioral change of the force in order to assimilate them with smart modern policing parameters for better public service.