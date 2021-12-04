UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Lives, Property Government's Priority: State Minister Farrukh Habib

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:33 PM

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that protection of lives and property of people was top priority of the government and no compromise would be made in this regard

He stated this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony of National Volunteer CERTS Challenge 2021 organised in collaboration with VSO Pakistan at Emergency Services academy (ESA) here. The ceremony was organized to march International Volunteer Day.

He said that Rescue-1122 had emerged as a well organised institution and the whole nation was proud of its services.

The minister said the Rescue-1122 was a beacon for all public service-oriented departments.

Rescue 1122 had always responded efficiently in all sort of emergencies and calamities just to protect the lives of people, he maintained.

He further said that rescue cadet corps (RCC) was the need of hour and he appreciated the rescue for encouraging community participation.

Farrukh said it was very good to see volunteers in the ESA who had come here from different districts and far flung areas.

He further said the Punjab government would soon start Rescue-1122 motorbike service in different districts and added that first helicopter emergency service would soon be launched and a formal approval in this regard had been given by the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The State minister said that all these initiatives would help in capacity building of Rescue-1122 and the government would provide all possible support to strengthen the department. He distributed prizes and certificates among the volunteers.

Rescue-1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer also spoke.

Earlier, he witnessed the mock exercises of the Rescue-1122, in which rescuersdemonstrated their skill to cope with emergency situations.

