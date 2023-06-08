UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Marine Life, Reducing Oceanic Pollution Need Of Hour: DG

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Director Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr Zaheer Ahmed Babar Thursday on World Ocean day stressed for educating people around the world to come together to address ongoing major threats to our oceans as plastic pollution threatens food safety, human health, coastal tourism, and contributes to climate change.

"It is need of hour to explore new and existing legally binding agreements to address marine plastic pollution, he stressed while talking to ptv news channel.

He further explained that oceans are very important for mankind as these are a major source of sustenance of life on earth and act as lungs to our planet as they provide more than 50 percent of the oxygen produced on this planet, adding, plastic in our oceans affects creatures large and small.

He stressed that people should be sensitized to refuse the use of plastic and promote recycling and reusing.

People should stop the use of one-time plastic commodities, such as plastic bottles, straws and cups, which would create a huge positive impact on oceans and environment, he added.

World Oceans Day reminds every one to play role for the oceans' protection, he said, adding, all the stakeholders to act now at individual, communal, and governmental levels by transforming their approach and employing scientific innovations.

He said human activities related to the sea and shores are playing havoc with the health of oceans and this state of affairs require better long-term strategies to tackle issues and protect Marine life.

