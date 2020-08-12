UrduPoint.com
Protection Of Minorities' Rights Govt' S Topmost Agenda: Ramesh Kumar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:33 PM

Protection of minorities' rights govt' s topmost agenda: Ramesh Kumar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr. Ramesh Kumar Wednesday reaffirmed that the protection of the rights of minorities and ensuring them equal opportunities in all walks of life is the top priority of PM Imran Khan's government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr. Ramesh Kumar Wednesday reaffirmed that the protection of the rights of minorities and ensuring them equal opportunities in all walks of life is the top priority of PM Imran Khan's government.

Minority communities living in different corners of the country would be treated as equal citizens in Naya Pakistan and it is time for every Pakistanis to stand in support of the oppressed Kashmiri people whether they are in Kashmir or anywhere else, he said while speaking to a Radio current Affair program.

He said the founder and father of the nation of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah always urged to respect the rights of minorities.

The policies of the present government as far as minorities' rights are concerned leads in right directions, he said, adding, however on the other hand, the minorities in India are uncomfortable and feeling unsafe as they are not been provided the freedom of their religious rights.

He said BJP government is just promoting Hindutva ideology and citizen act bill is also passed in this regard by the Indian government.

The minorities in Pakistan especially Hindus are contributing to a great extent for the prosperous Pakistan, he added.

The conspiracies regarding the construction of temple in Islamabad is not fair as Hindus are also contributing in economic development and prosperity of Pakistan, he mentioned.

Ramesh Kumar also said under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Imran Khan government is promoting religious tourism where all heritage sites will be safe, fully preserved and provided with facilities.

