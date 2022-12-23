UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Minorities' Rights Prime Responsibility Of Govt: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2022 | 02:45 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says we want that Pakistan should move forward according to the vision of Quaid e Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal who called for peace and brotherhood among all religions.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured that the government would protect rights of all religious minorities and ensure a secure environment for them.

Addressing a Christmas ceremony in Islamabad, he said we want that Pakistan should move forward according to the vision of Quaid e Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal who called for peace and brotherhood among all religions.

The Prime Minister said under the constitution of Pakistan, people of all religions in the country have equal constitutional and political rights and they are allowed to take part in all fields of life.

Felicitating the Christian community on Christmas, he said we all share the happiness of the Christian community on this auspicious occasion.

The Prime Minister assured that as per demand of the religious minorities, a national minority commission would be formed after legislation in the Parliament.

The Prime Minister along with bishops and leaders of the Christian community and other minorities also cut a Christmas cake on the occasion.

