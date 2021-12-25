Protection of minorities' rights top most priority of PTI govt: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that protecting the rights of minorities in Pakistan was the top most priority of the PTI government.

In a message he congratulated the Christian community on the auspicious occasion of Christmas and said that the entire nation shared this happy occasion.

The minister said that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed the rights of minorities.

He said that the Christian citizens have played a vital role in country's development and prosperity.

The services of the Christian community in education, health and other areas of life were commendable, he maintained.