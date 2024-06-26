Protection Of Minorities’ Rights Top Priority Of PML-N: Azma Bukhari
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 06:46 PM
Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Azma Bukhari said on Wednesday that religious minorities’ had always been very important for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Azma Bukhari said on Wednesday that religious minorities’ had always been very important for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
While talking to the media persons at DGPR, she said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz considered religious minorities as her priority, adding Pakistan was being praised all over the world for this act. She said that many important decisions had been taken in the yesterday provincial cabinet meeting added that 400 billion rupees of Kisan card had also been approved. She said the CM was working on projects that were not even promised in the election campaign adding 100,000 houses would be built in all the districts of Punjab and the CM would inaugurate this project on August 14.
The information minister said that the previous government had taken billions of rupees in loan but did not build a single house.
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that our government was going to give electric bikes to orphan. She said that a sad incident could have happened in Sargodha, but our government prevented the incident from happening. Extremism was a big problem for us, she said and adding, “We have to eliminate extremism from our state.
”
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora said that the Sikh Marriage Act was introduced as a private bill, the bill was passed, but unfortunately it was not taken serious by the previous government. He said that the rules had been made in a record period of three-month under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz adding Punjab had become the first province where the Sikh Marriage Act had been implemented.“I am grateful to the leadership of PML-N, especially the CM and all the members of the cabinet who passed this act.”
The minister said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif had said earlier that religious minorities were the crown of her head and she proved it by coming to Maryamabad on the occasion of Easter and also distributed grants to 10,000 families. Baisakhi Mela was also inaugurated by Maryam Nawaz herself, he added.
Ramesh Singh Arora said that the entire team of the Human Rights department was showing excellent performance and five-year road map was being prepared by the department. He further said that work on Hindu Marriage Act was also in process
Recent Stories
8m cases disposed of in Punjab district courts through case management system
KMU's finance-related initiatives set role model for universities: Governor KP
N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: Seoul military official
DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas installations
England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi approves 2024-25 bud ..
LCCI organises 'Drug Prevention Conference'
Punjab health ministers laud improvements in govt hospitals OPDs
KP government halts forests harvesting operations following HCBA press conferenc ..
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observes Olympics Day
Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development
Two held for hatred wall chalking
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8m cases disposed of in Punjab district courts through case management system33 seconds ago
-
KMU's finance-related initiatives set role model for universities: Governor KP34 seconds ago
-
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi approves 2024-25 budget of ICU8 minutes ago
-
Punjab health ministers laud improvements in govt hospitals OPDs8 minutes ago
-
KP government halts forests harvesting operations following HCBA press conference8 minutes ago
-
Two held for hatred wall chalking18 minutes ago
-
Nutrition International delegation visits PFA18 minutes ago
-
PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change22 minutes ago
-
DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles23 minutes ago
-
Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts23 minutes ago
-
4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings23 minutes ago
-
Inter-city solar electric public service cart launched in Mirpur-AJK23 minutes ago