Protection of minorities’ rights top priority of PML-N: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Azma Bukhari said on Wednesday that religious minorities’ had always been very important for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

While talking to the media persons at DGPR, she said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz considered religious minorities as her priority, adding Pakistan was being praised all over the world for this act. She said that many important decisions had been taken in the yesterday provincial cabinet meeting added that 400 billion rupees of Kisan card had also been approved. She said the CM was working on projects that were not even promised in the election campaign adding 100,000 houses would be built in all the districts of Punjab and the CM would inaugurate this project on August 14.

The information minister said that the previous government had taken billions of rupees in loan but did not build a single house.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that our government was going to give electric bikes to orphan. She said that a sad incident could have happened in Sargodha, but our government prevented the incident from happening. Extremism was a big problem for us, she said and adding, “We have to eliminate extremism from our state.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora said that the Sikh Marriage Act was introduced as a private bill, the bill was passed, but unfortunately it was not taken serious by the previous government. He said that the rules had been made in a record period of three-month under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz adding Punjab had become the first province where the Sikh Marriage Act had been implemented.“I am grateful to the leadership of PML-N, especially the CM and all the members of the cabinet who passed this act.”

The minister said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif had said earlier that religious minorities were the crown of her head and she proved it by coming to Maryamabad on the occasion of Easter and also distributed grants to 10,000 families. Baisakhi Mela was also inaugurated by Maryam Nawaz herself, he added.

Ramesh Singh Arora said that the entire team of the Human Rights department was showing excellent performance and five-year road map was being prepared by the department. He further said that work on Hindu Marriage Act was also in process