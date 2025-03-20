Open Menu

Protection Of Minorities; SC Adjourns Hearing For Five Weeks

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Protection of Minorities; SC adjourns hearing for five weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Counsel for the petitioner in Jaranwala Church burning case has informed the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan that almost all the suspects of rampage against Christian community are released due to substandard investigation. The Court however advised the petitioner to approach proper forum as the Supreme Court is not going to interfere in the trail at this stage.

The five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan was conducting the proceedings.

It may be worth mentioning that several churches, properties of Christian community and some government offices were attacked in Jaranwala Tehsil of Faisalabad district in August 2023 following rumors of desecration of the Holy Quran. Some 100 suspects were arrested by the local police but released later by the trial court on the basis of lack of evidence.

On information of the release of the suspects, Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that proper forum should be approached as the trail should not be interfered by the superior court.

The Counsel, while making a comparison between the supreme courts of India and Pakistan said that Indian Supreme Court approved destruction of the Babari mosque. He pointed out that the Indian Supreme Court had approved the Babri Masjid action, whereas the Pakistani Supreme Court had refrained from taking similar action.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that what the petitioner says is part of the National Action Plan.

At this point, Additional Advocate General Punjab, Waseem Mumtaz, interjected, suggesting that criticism of the government was being raised to attract international attention.

The court however adjourned the hearing for five weeks.

