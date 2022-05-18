Protection of minorities the top priority of govt : Riaz Hussain Pirzada

Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said that the protection of minorities was the top priorities of the incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada has said that the protection of minorities was the top priorities of the incumbent government.

According to Press Release issued here on Wednesday, the Minister said "I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to say that the government of Pakistan is committed to ensure protection of Minorities' Rights in line with national and international commitments and constitutional guarantees".

He added that the Article 20 of the Constitution of Pakistan ensures freedom to profess religion and to manage religious institutions and article ensures equality before the law and equal protection of the law.

The government is accordingly taking all appropriate measures including policy, programmatic and legislative initiatives to safeguard such rights,he added.

He said that the government of was implementing Action Plan for Human Rights whichalso includes protection of Minorities' Rights as one of the main priority areas and calls forspecial security arrangements for protection of places of worship of minorities through adequate deployment of well equipped, trained and sensitized security personnel. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all governments to ensure the protection of the rights and worship places of minorities across the country, he added.