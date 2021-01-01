Protection of minority holy places will be ensured in all cases: Mahmood Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the incident of burning of the temple in Terry area of Karak district in KP.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure the construction of the temple as soon as possible.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said that protection of holy places of minorities should be ensured in all cases. Several persons involved in the incident have been arrested.