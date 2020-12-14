UrduPoint.com
Protection Of Overseas Pakistanis' Properties, Assets Top Priority: DC Aamir Khattak

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 02:36 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that protecting the overseas pakistanis' properties was government's top priority.

During a meeting with Regional Head Overseas Pakistanis Zarqa Yahya, the Deputy Commissioner also reviewed 22 different cases of Overseas Pakistanis, referred to Overseas Pakistanis Foundation.

He informed that Overseas Pakistanis Committees were working at district level and their mandate was to resolve complaints as early as possible.

The incumbent government was concerned about safety of the assets and properties of the Overseas Pakistanis.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak also deputed ADC Finance and Planning Hadayatullah Khan as focal person.

Overseas Pakistan Foundation will also contact focal person for urgent redressal of the issues, stated Khattak. On this occasion, other officials of OPF were also present.

