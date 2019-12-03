UrduPoint.com
Protection Of People's Life, Property Duty Of Police: CPO

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 06:16 PM

Protection of people's life, property duty of police: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has said that it was top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

According to a spokesman, CPO said protecting the lives and property of public is the top most priority of the police and the crime victims can visit any time to office of CPO in case of non provision of justice by police concerned.

CPO said that mobile vans of police stations and posts should be on active patrolling round the clock, adding that he would personally conduct surprise checks of any mobile van to ensure they were out on the street and patrolling.

CPO ordered the divisional SPs to deal with all the dacoits and robbers with iron hands besides responding immediately in case of any street crime anywhere in their areas concerned. adding that the corrupt elements in the police department would be punished as per law.

Police should immediately register FIR against grabbers and land mafia on complaints of the victims, CPO added.

The SHO of the concerned police station will have to face departmental inquiry where exhibition of weapons would occur, adding that exhibition of weapons, whether it is of legal or illegal weapon leads to many serious offences, he added.

