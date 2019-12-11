UrduPoint.com
Protection Of People's Life Top Priority:Deputy Inspector General Of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Mazar Nawaz

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:04 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Mazar Nawaz here on Wednesday said that protection of people's life and their property is top priority of police

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Mazar Nawaz here on Wednesday said that protection of people's life and their property is top priority of police.

Chairing a meeting at his office which was convened regarding prevention of crime and further enhancing the work of Investigation, DIG Mazar Nawaz Shaikh said that protecting the lives and property of the people is the top priority of police and no slackness would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed all Sub Divisional Police Officers and Deputy Superintendent Police to utilize their capabilities to control the crimes in order to ensure the safety of the life and property of public. DIG instructed for making the Investigation System more efficient.

More Stories From Pakistan

