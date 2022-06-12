(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya has said the protection of peoples lives and their properties were the responsibility of the government and that is why the government had taken all precautionary measures during the last long march of PTI.

In his statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the state will continue to play its role as before for the protection of the people. PTI is using long march to darken the future of Pakistan, not to save it.

He said the coalition government led by PML-N is clearing landmines laid by PTI, adding that Imran Khan and PTI's poor economic policies have brought the country to this miserable stage, it will take some time to clean up the stench spread by PTI.

Imran Goraya said that PTI will not be allowed to engage in riotous politics. If anyone tries to break the law, he will be dealt with iron hands. Armed groups were not allowed to invade Islamabad before and now too. Vandalism and arson has become a trademark of PTI, he concluded.