UrduPoint.com

Protection Of People's Lives, Properties; Govt's Responsibility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Protection of people's lives, properties; govt's responsibility

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya has said the protection of peoples lives and their properties were the responsibility of the government and that is why the government had taken all precautionary measures during the last long march of PTI.

In his statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the state will continue to play its role as before for the protection of the people. PTI is using long march to darken the future of Pakistan, not to save it.

He said the coalition government led by PML-N is clearing landmines laid by PTI, adding that Imran Khan and PTI's poor economic policies have brought the country to this miserable stage, it will take some time to clean up the stench spread by PTI.

Imran Goraya said that PTI will not be allowed to engage in riotous politics. If anyone tries to break the law, he will be dealt with iron hands. Armed groups were not allowed to invade Islamabad before and now too. Vandalism and arson has become a trademark of PTI, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

11 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

21 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

21 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

21 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.