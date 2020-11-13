UrduPoint.com
Protection Of Peoples' Lives, Properties, Prime Responsibility Of State: Ijaz Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday said protection of lives and properties of the masses was a prime responsibility of the state.

Addressing the passing out parade of ASPs at National Police academy here, the minister said now police force was not a second line force, in-fact it was first line force. "Police has been fighting terrorism as well especially in Balochistan, KPK and other provinces and they have made a lot of sacrifices as they fought well as a first line force," he said.

He said, "if you see duty of the police force and they are to protect life and property of the masses and in-fact it is foremost duty of the police force to perform his job well".

Ijaz said that if you want to be a good and successful officer then you have to be a professional.

"Until and unless you have professional you will not get respect of the under command," he added.

Eulogizing the services of police force, the interior minister said that police play a pivotal role in maintenance peace in the country and remained frontline force in war against terrorism.

Congratulating the passed out ASPs, the minister expressed the hope that they would become good member of police force and would bring reforms.

He also expressed the hope that the passing out officers would utilize their full capabilities to serve the people and the country.

The minister also reviewed that passing out parade of ASPs.

The IGP, DIGs and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

