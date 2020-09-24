District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Syed Ashfaq Anwar Thursday said protection of people's lives and property was top most priority of the Police department

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Syed Ashfaq Anwar Thursday said protection of people's lives and property was top most priority of the Police department.

Addressing the police officers in a crime related meeting, he said strict measures should be taken for the arrest of accused involved in different crimes.

DPO Haripur Syed Ashfaq Anwar (PSP) supervised the meeting in which Additional SP Haripur Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon, SP Investigation Department Inayat Ali Shah, Circle SDPOs of all circles and SHOs of all police stations participated.

DPO Haripur said that all police officers should work as teamwork to arrest the culprits involved in all the targeted cases for curbing the crimes.

He said circle officers should ensure periodic monitoring and checking of police patrols in their respected police stations.