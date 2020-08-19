Protection of police form COVID-19 top priority: IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that protection of the officers and officials from coronavirus pandemic was top priority, deputed for security duty during Muharram, besides maintaining law and order in the province.

For this purpose, washable masks were being provided to the police force deputed on Muharram security duty which will be helpful in protecting them. As per the direction of IG Punjab, Addl IG Welfare and Finance had sent a letter to all the heads of police across the province carrying necessary instructions. In the letter, it had been directed to all police heads that masks were available in central police office.

Washable masks will also be provided to officers and officials of Punjab constabulary deputed over Muharram security duty.

As per details, 6100 washable masks will be provided to Lahore police, 3700 masks to Rawalpindi, 1400 to Attok, 900 to Chakwal, 600 to Jehlum, 3000 to Gujranwala, 400 to Hafizabad, 1000 washable masks to Sialkot, 1500 to Gujrat, 1000 to Mandi Bahaudin, 600 to Narowal, 3600 to Faisalabad, 1200 to Jhang, 600 to Chiniot, 600 to Toba Tek Singh, 3000 to Multan, 700 to Khanewal, 700 masks to Lodhran, 900 masks to Vehari, 1500 to Sheikhupura, 1000 to Kasur, 600 to Nankana Sahib, 800 to Sahiwal, 1200 to Okara, 1000 to Pakpattan, 1500 to Sargodha, 700 to Khushab, 600 to Mianwali, 600 to Bhakkar, 1600 to Bahwalpur, 1200 to Bahwalnagar, 1000 to Rahim Yar Khan, 1400 to DG Khan, 1100 to Rajanpur, 500 to Layyah whereas 1400 washable masks will be provided to Muzaffargarh. Meanwhile, provision of masks to rest of the districts was continued.