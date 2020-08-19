UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Protection Of Police Form COVID-19 Top Priority: IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:27 PM

Protection of police form COVID-19 top priority: IGP

Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that protection of the officers and officials from coronavirus pandemic was top priority, deputed for security duty during Muharram, besides maintaining law and order in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that protection of the officers and officials from coronavirus pandemic was top priority, deputed for security duty during Muharram, besides maintaining law and order in the province.

For this purpose, washable masks were being provided to the police force deputed on Muharram security duty which will be helpful in protecting them. As per the direction of IG Punjab, Addl IG Welfare and Finance had sent a letter to all the heads of police across the province carrying necessary instructions. In the letter, it had been directed to all police heads that masks were available in central police office.

Washable masks will also be provided to officers and officials of Punjab constabulary deputed over Muharram security duty.

As per details, 6100 washable masks will be provided to Lahore police, 3700 masks to Rawalpindi, 1400 to Attok, 900 to Chakwal, 600 to Jehlum, 3000 to Gujranwala, 400 to Hafizabad, 1000 washable masks to Sialkot, 1500 to Gujrat, 1000 to Mandi Bahaudin, 600 to Narowal, 3600 to Faisalabad, 1200 to Jhang, 600 to Chiniot, 600 to Toba Tek Singh, 3000 to Multan, 700 to Khanewal, 700 masks to Lodhran, 900 masks to Vehari, 1500 to Sheikhupura, 1000 to Kasur, 600 to Nankana Sahib, 800 to Sahiwal, 1200 to Okara, 1000 to Pakpattan, 1500 to Sargodha, 700 to Khushab, 600 to Mianwali, 600 to Bhakkar, 1600 to Bahwalpur, 1200 to Bahwalnagar, 1000 to Rahim Yar Khan, 1400 to DG Khan, 1100 to Rajanpur, 500 to Layyah whereas 1400 washable masks will be provided to Muzaffargarh. Meanwhile, provision of masks to rest of the districts was continued.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Police Punjab Law And Order Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari All From Top Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Razak reiterates for trade, investment relations b ..

3 minutes ago

Omar vows to control circular debt, provide electr ..

3 minutes ago

Situation in Mali Source of Concern, EU Calls for ..

3 minutes ago

EU Ready to Facilitate Peaceful Democratic Transfe ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Protests Detention of Deputy Trade Represen ..

6 minutes ago

Senate passes two government bills along with amen ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.