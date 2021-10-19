Protection of prisoners' rights is Sunnah of Holy Prophet (SAW): Chohan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Monday said the protection of prisoners' rights was the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

He said this while attending a Milad ceremony held in connection with Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations at Adiala Jail.

The minister said Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s life was a complete code of life for all of us, and inmates were also human beings.

Therefore, they should be treated equally like humans as this was the Sunnah and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he added.

Fayyaz said on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen celebrations were underway.

At the same time, speech competitions, reciting Holy Quran, Mehafil-e-Milad, conferences of religious scholars, and other ceremonies were being held to mark the birth of the Holy Prophet (SAW) in a befitting manner, he added.