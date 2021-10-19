UrduPoint.com

Protection Of Prisoners' Rights Is Sunnah Of Holy Prophet (SAW): Chohan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 12:30 AM

Protection of prisoners' rights is Sunnah of Holy Prophet (SAW): Chohan

Provincial Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Monday said the protection of prisoners' rights was the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Monday said the protection of prisoners' rights was the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

He said this while attending a Milad ceremony held in connection with Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations at Adiala Jail.

The minister said Holy Prophet (PBUH)'s life was a complete code of life for all of us, and inmates were also human beings.

Therefore, they should be treated equally like humans as this was the Sunnah and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he added.

Fayyaz said on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen celebrations were underway.

At the same time, speech competitions, reciting Holy Quran, Mehafil-e-Milad, conferences of religious scholars, and other ceremonies were being held to mark the birth of the Holy Prophet (SAW) in a befitting manner, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Jail Same All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

18 minutes ago
 Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Gifted ..

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Giftedness Center International Conf ..

33 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits govern ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi exhibits government health platform at GITEX ..

1 hour ago
 UN Chief 'Deeply Concerned' About Bombing Reports ..

UN Chief 'Deeply Concerned' About Bombing Reports From Northern Ethiopia - Spoke ..

3 minutes ago
 Iran Maintains Huge Arsenal of Missiles, Drones De ..

Iran Maintains Huge Arsenal of Missiles, Drones Despite Sanctions - Commander

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.