Protection Of Property, Life Of Masses Top Priority: DPO
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Newly-appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi has said safety of lives
and properties of people is a top priority of the district police and all available resources will
be utilized for the purpose.
He said this while talking to APP here on Monday at his office.
The DPO said that action against drug peddlers, criminals and proclaimed offenders was
going on without any discrimination on a daily basis.
He said his office would always open for people to listen their complaints and an open-court room
was also established at the DPO building.
Dr Asad Malhi said upgraded service delivery system of the department would save
precious time of people as they would get various facilities at police centres.
He said cooperation between police and the media would ensure law and order besides combating
with crimes in the district.
