Protection of property, life of masses top priority: DPO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi has said safety of lives and properties of people is a top priority of the district police and all available resources will be utilised for the purpose.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said action against drug-peddlers, criminals and proclaimed offenders was going on without any discrimination on a daily basis.

He said his office would always remain open for people to listen to their complaints and an open-court room was also established at the DPO office building.

Dr Asad Malhi said upgraded service delivery system of the department would save precious time of people as they would get various facilities at police centres. He said cooperation between police and the media would ensure law and order besides combating crimes in the district.