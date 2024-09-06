Open Menu

Protection Of Property, Life Of Masses Top Priority: DPO

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Protection of property, life of masses top priority: DPO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi has said safety of lives and properties of people is a top priority of the district police and all available resources will be utilised for the purpose.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said action against drug-peddlers, criminals and proclaimed offenders was going on without any discrimination on a daily basis.

He said his office would always remain open for people to listen to their complaints and an open-court room was also established at the DPO office building.

Dr Asad Malhi said upgraded service delivery system of the department would save precious time of people as they would get various facilities at police centres. He said cooperation between police and the media would ensure law and order besides combating crimes in the district.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Criminals Media All Top

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

4 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

4 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

5 hours ago
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

5 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

1 day ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan