Protection Of Property, Life Of Masses Top Priority: DPO Dera
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Thursday said the district police were ensuring the best service delivery with a determination to protect the properties and lives of the people.
He stated this while addressing a police Darbar which he held for employees of police department in Ijaz Shaheed Police lines on the special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur to listen to the complaints and problems of the police officials, Police spokesman said.
Police officers and Jawans informed about accommodation, food and drink and other problems in police stations and police lines, in which they issued orders to the relevant officials to address the problems.
Addressing the policemen, the DPO said all-available resources are being utilized for the solution of the problems of police personnel, adding that all the legitimate demands of the police personnel should be addressed on priority basis.
The DPO said that holding this forum was aimed to resolve the individual and collective legitimate issues of the policemen.
He said that it was the basic responsibility of the police to ensure the protection the life and property of citizens.
The personnel of police force must perform their duties honestly and courageously, he added.
